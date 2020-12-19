Getting the Covid-19 vaccine was emotional yet exciting for these healthcare workers

(CNN) An otherwise stoic emergency room physician found himself overcome with emotion as he got the Covid-19 vaccine this week.

After months of treating patients ravaged by Covid-19, as well as the those who had car accidents and heart attacks, Dr. Andrew Matuskowitz was drained and worn out. The doctor works at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

"I wasn't expecting to really feel much getting the vaccine emotionally," Matuskowitz, 37, told CNN. "Yet I still felt so overcome with this almost ecstasy about this idea of there is actually an end in sight."

Joy, hope and excitement are some of the emotions these healthcare workers say they are feeling. Here are some of their stories:

'Business as usual' even on vaccine day

Gratitude. That's the word emergency room physician Matuskowitz used to describe how he felt after getting the vaccine on Thursday.

He was surprised when he actually felt the larger significance of the syringe filled with the sought-after vaccine going into his arm.

"I had gone into the day like every other day just kind of being in a rush and getting the kids off to daycare and just worn down with everything," Matuskowitz said. "I found myself getting really emotional as I was walking to get the vaccine, during the vaccine ... and afterward as I was driving home."

The past six months since South Carolina had its summer wave of Covid-19 meant that Matuskowitz and his colleagues had to keep on going, treating patients with a "business as usual" attitude, he said.

This week it felt the same, but he said he noticed a "flurry of excitement" from his colleagues that the vaccine was coming.

"Every clinician and every nurse that I've spoken to has been eager to get the vaccine," he said. "There's a great enthusiasm from the medical community on the front lines."

Being a part of the solution

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, was the first person in New York and among the first in the US to get a vaccine. It unfolded on a live video event Monday for all to witness.

"I have no fear," she told CNN. "I trust the science. My profession is deeply rooted in science. I trust science. What I don't trust is getting Covid-19, because I don't know how it will affect me and the people around me that I could potentially transfer the virus to."

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, December 14, 2020 in New York City.

After getting the shot, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper that she feels "great."

"I want to be a part of the solution to put an end to this pandemic once and for all," she told CNN. "I think also as a leader in the organization that I lead by example. I don't ask people to do anything that I would not do myself."

Juggling parenthood and the front lines

Julia Slovis, 33, returned from maternity leave to the Pediatric Critical Care Unit at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in June, stepping right into the pandemic.

She and her husband Benjamin, 35, are, like so many, juggling working on the front lines of the pandemic and being parents to two toddlers. He works in medicine just four miles up the road as an assistant professor and director of clinical informatics in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University.

"Overall it's been educational and an adjustment" both as parents to keep the kids stimulated at home and as medical professionals working with patients battling the virus, Julia said.

"I am so excited to get the process started of the world returning to normalcy and my vaccine is a very small piece of that," Julia told CNN. "It's like a communal feeling of togetherness that I can do one little thing to get this world back to normal by getting my vaccine."

Benjamin got his vaccine on Wednesday and told CNN he feels "completely fine and happy" with no side effects.