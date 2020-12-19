Two 12-year-old boys made $250,000 during the pandemic and are giving back to local animal shelters

(CNN) Like most 12-year-olds, Ayaan and Mickey Naqvi love their family Christmas traditions, like making cookies and wrapping gifts. But most of all, they love decorating the Christmas tree with their family's heirloom ornaments.

One day, as the Connecticut-based brothers were hanging their decorations, one of their favorite ornaments slipped off a branch and broke.

It was then that the light bulb went off and the Ornament Anchor was born.

A more secure way to hang your decorations, the Anchor features a toggle device that fastens your ornaments safely against the branch instead of hooking them over like the conventional product.

Ayaan tested the Anchor for a school project last year. And when parents and teachers swarmed his booth with interest, he knew he and his brother were on to something.

