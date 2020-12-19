Boston police officer on leave after bodycam videos from summer protests released

(CNN) A Boston police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave and the department's Bureau of Professional Standards has been ordered to investigate after a series of body camera videos taken during racial justice protests over the summer were released in a report Friday.

The Appeal , which first published the videos, reports police officers are seen "bragging about attacking protesters, targeting nonviolent demonstrators for violence and possible arrest, discussing arrest quotas and the use of cars as weapons, and multiple instances of excessive force and liberal use of pepper spray."

"As soon as these videos were brought to my attention, I immediately ordered my Bureau of Professional Standards to open and conduct a thorough and fair investigation into this matter, and the totality of circumstances involved," Police Commissioner William Gross said in a statement Friday night.

"I have placed a Sergeant involved in this incident on administrative leave and I will take any additional action as necessary at the conclusion of the investigation," Gross said. "I want to encourage people to bring these matters to our attention so that we can investigate them appropriately."

The videos were released to attorney Carl Williams by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office as part of discovery in a case he is working pro bono through the National Lawyers Guild, Williams told CNN in a phone interview Saturday morning.

