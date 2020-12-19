An Arkansas woman was only expected to live a few hours after being taken off a ventilator. Instead, the Covid-19 patient smiled and tried to wave

(CNN) Rhonda Withem's family was ready to say goodbye after making the hard decision to take her off the ventilator that had kept her breathing while she battled Covid-19.

Doctors said Withem would probably only live for a few hours without the ventilator, but when they removed it, she seemed to "come alive," daughter Nicole Brewer told CNN.

Brewer, her sister and brother-in-law were watching through a glass door on November 29th as the staff at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton, Arkansas, took her off the machine.

"When they pulled everything off, she started waking up and saw my sister and [was] raising her hand to wave at us," Brewer said.

Brewer said she could see Withem try to smile at them.

