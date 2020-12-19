Canada's Trudeau congratulates L.P. Ladouceur of Dallas Cowboys on pending NFL record

(CNN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur ahead of his 251st NFL game, which will set a record for a Canadian-born player.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed the authenticity of the statement to CNN.

The Canadian leader praised Ladouceur's charity work, saying it would be part of his legacy.

"As one of the most prolific Canadian football players in NFL history, Mr. Ladouceur has exemplified confidence and passion. As he reaches this incredible milestone of 251 games played in his illustrious career, Canadians are immensely proud of the brilliance and skill that he has displayed over the years," Trudeau said before offering congratulations on behalf of Canadians and fans.

Ladouceur has played for the Cowboys since 2005.

"You don't imagine things like that growing up -- you just hope to play a few games and to wear some type of uniform or jersey. But to don this helmet and this jersey for the past 250 games, it's been a pretty special journey," he said.

