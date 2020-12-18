Popular culture made it impossible to ignore America's reckoning with racism in 2020

(CNN) Whether you lived in rural America, the bustling streets of a big city or even another country, you couldn't ignore the nation's racial reckoning of 2020 -- and how Black Lives Matter resonated throughout popular culture.

From the basketball arenas and football fields, to Hollywood movie sets and grocery store shelves, the country was awakened to the inequities that Black and brown people have known for generations.

The death of George Floyd was the tipping point.

As video of the brazen police killing of Floyd spread through social media, protesters poured into the streets demanding racial equality. Civil rights leaders and historians say the movement's reach was incomparable to uprisings of the past.