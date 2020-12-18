Siblings die of Covid-19 just one week apart

(CNN) Adelita Cruz Trevino, 39, and Nicolas Trevino, 35, were not only siblings, they were best friends. Both died of Covid-19 just one week apart.

They tested positive for the coronavirus on November 6, after a trip to California to attend their uncle's funeral, their brother Daniel Trevino told CNN.

Adelita passed away from the virus on November 29 at Ascension Borgess Hospital. Her brother died a week later at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, hours after his sister's funeral, said their sister Jesusa Vela.

"I don't wish this on anybody," said Trevino. "My sister was 39 and my brother was 35. Pretty young. They had a lot of life left in them. And unfortunately, their lives were cut short because of the virus."

Adelita presented all the symptoms of the virus, from fevers to body aches, according Vela. She was admitted to the hospital on the same day she tested positive and never left, Vela said.

Read More