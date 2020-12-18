NYC officials announce changes to admissions to improve fairness

(CNN) New York City officials announced changes to middle and high school admissions to improve fairness and balance inequities across the system.

Beginning for the 2021 school year, middle schools will have a one-year pause on criteria used for admissions screening. That includes state exams, which were cancelled this year due to Covid-19.

"These changes will help ensure that our classrooms reflect the great diversity that is New York City, and its also a true representation of values that we hold dear as a city -- that equity, inclusivity, and accepting nothing less than excellence for all children is at the cornerstone of what we do," Education Chancellor Richard Carranza said Friday.

For schools that receive more applications than they can accept, admissions will be decided through a lottery-based system, Carranza added.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said a lottery system that encourages all students to know their options and apply "clearly has a diversity impact," as does inviting schools to "end their screens entirely."

