21 charged in drug operation on 3 university campuses in North Carolina

(CNN) Twenty-one people have been charged with dealing drugs on and around college campuses after federal officials uncovered a massive drug ring involving students at three North Carolina universities, federal officials announced Thursday.

US Attorney Matthew Martin said in a news conference that those arrested were accused of dealing drugs in and around the campuses of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University. He said members of several fraternities were charged, and more arrests could come.

The investigation began in 2018, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina, and the first person was charged in November 2019. The rest were charged between July and December.

The investigation conducted by a US Drug Enforcement Administration task force and the Orange County Sheriff's Office "revealed drug activity involving members of several fraternal organizations at universities in the state," the news release said.

Court filings specifically allege illegal drug activity involving the UNC chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma and Beta Theta Pi between 2017 and the spring of this year, according to the US Attorney's Office.

