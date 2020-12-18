Man sentenced to life without parole in racially motivated killings at Kentucky grocery store

(CNN) The families of two people murdered in a racially motivated killing at a suburban grocery store in Kentucky have finally seen justice.

Gregory Bush was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2018 killings of Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Jones, 67, according to Jefferson County court documents.

Bush pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges of murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment, according to the court documents.

The 53-year-old Bush, who is White, has also agreed to plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges . His victims were Black and the murders, which happened in October 2018, were racially motivated, according to authorities.

Vickie Jones, 67, and Maurice Stallard, 69, were killed by Gregory Bush on October 24, 2018.

"Vickie Jones and Maurice Stallard were senselessly murdered because of the color of their skin. Our entire community and commonwealth had suffered a loss because of racial enmity," the Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said in a statement.

