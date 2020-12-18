Med schools are seeing historic high applications. Whether or not it's a 'Fauci effect,' it's much needed

(CNN) Dr. Anthony Fauci has arguably become one of the most recognizable faces of 2020.

And the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases may also be inspiring a new generation of aspiring doctors.

The number of students applying to medical school for the upcoming 2021 academic year is up by 18 % -- a huge spike compared to the previous year. It's also a record considering that the Association of American Medical Colleges usually sees an increase about 1 to 3 percent year over year.

"This kind of increase is unprecedented," said Geoffrey Young, the organization's senior director of student affairs and programs.

"I've communicated with several admissions departments at these medical schools whose own admissions departments are seeing an increase anywhere from 7 to 28%."