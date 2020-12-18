A homeless man sentenced to life in prison for a $20 marijuana sale is freed after 12 years

(CNN) In 2008, Fate Winslow was approached by a plain-clothed undercover police officer in Shreveport, Louisiana, looking for some marijuana.

Winslow, recently homeless at the time, borrowed a friend's bike and came back 10 minutes later with two small bags of marijuana worth $20, according to the Innocence Project New Orleans, who represented Winslow.

The officer arrested Winslow. And because Winslow had three priors -- a burglary of a business when he was 17 in 1985, a car burglary in 1995 and possession of cocaine when he was 36 -- the $20 sale landed Winslow a life sentence , according to IPNO.

On Wednesday, Winslow walked free after his case was resentenced for 12 years, with credit for time already served.

His case highlights the issues within the criminal justice system, IPNO said in a statement.

