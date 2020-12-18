A nurse's home burned down while she was caring for a critical Covid-19 patient

(CNN) After caring for Covid-19 patients all day, what Tina Irwin looked forward to the most was walking through the doors of a house she worked hard to make a home.

Now, she's left with a handful of charred photos, damaged possessions and two years worth of memories after a fire destroyed her home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

Irwin, a nurse at Mercy Hospital, just a few miles away from her home, told CNN she was about to put a Covid-19 patient on life support when her neighbor called and said her home was on fire.

The single mother of four ran out of the hospital and called one of her daughters, who was in the home at the time, to see what was happening.

"She was just screaming, 'Help mom, help,' and then the phone went dead," Irwin said. "I had no idea if my kids were out, I had no idea what I was coming home to."

Read More