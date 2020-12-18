CDC warns of a 'substantial increase' in fatal drug overdoses coinciding with the Covid-19 pandemic

(CNN) The US has seen a substantial increase in fatal drug overdoses and set a record for deaths from overdoses in the year that ended in May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

The worst of the deaths coincide with closures and other measures taken to control the pandemic, the CDC said in a health alert.

Data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) indicates that approximately 81,230 drug overdose deaths occurred in the US in that period.

"This represents a worsening of the drug overdose epidemic in the United States and is the largest number of drug overdoses for a 12-month period ever recorded," the CDC alert said.

The most common are overdoses from synthetic opioids such as illicitly manufactured fentanyl. But there's also an increase in deaths from drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine, the CDC added.

