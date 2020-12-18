'We are getting crushed.' What's behind the alarming rise in California's Covid-19 cases

(CNN) Since the Thanksgiving holiday, California has faced a surge of Covid-19 infections unparalleled across the United States, leading to continued daily record highs in hospitalizations and deaths.

ICU bed capacity has plunged to nearly zero in vast portions of the state as patients rush into hospitals, which are struggling to manage strains on resources and personnel.

"We're experiencing an explosive and very deadly surge," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.