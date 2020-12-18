Autonomous robots, flying vehicles and virtual reality at Dubai's GITEX

Visitors from around the world flocked to Dubai for its annual GITEX technology summit, where everything from autonomous robots to virtual reality was on display. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images) KARIM SAHIB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Visitors stand next a concept flying car at the Dubai World Trade center. GITEX was held from December 6 to December 10. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images) KARIM SAHIB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

This autonomous-driving concept car was on display.

Visitors participate in a virtual reality autonomous flight simulation.

Robots are displayed next to a concept flying car. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images) KARIM SAHIB/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

A self-driving autonomous vehicle.

Noam Azran, CEO of BeeFree Agro, pitches his startup at the GITEX Supernova Challenge, where startups from around the world competed for $200,000 in prize money.