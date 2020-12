Third Alaskan health care worker has allergic reaction to Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) For the third time in three days, an Alaska health care worker had an allergic reaction after receiving a dose of the new Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A clinician in Fairbanks on Thursday experienced "a probable anaphylactic reaction " about 10 minutes after the injection during an observation period, according to leadership at Foundation Health Partners (FHP), a health care system linked to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The clinician had symptoms of tongue swelling, hoarse voice and difficulty breathing, according to FHP. The clinician, a female two-year employee, was transported from the vaccine clinic to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where she was administered two doses of epinephrine. She remained at the hospital for observation and was released six hours later.

According to FHP, the employee reported she had no known allergies, though she once experienced a reaction to a bee sting.

The clinician was one of nearly 300 employees to receive the vaccine Thursday.

