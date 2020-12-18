So after all that stress of figuring out how a pandemic Thanksgiving would work, you told yourself you deserved a little break and had plenty of time to get your holiday shopping done. And then before you knew it, it was mid-December. And to make matters worse, delivery dates for everything are suddenly all messed up and getting cut off earlier than you expected — which means that leisurely gift-finding period you had planned has turned into a desperate, last-minute scramble to make Christmas wishes come true under circumstances no one could have expected a year ago.
And you want our sympathies?
Well, you have them, because we were just in the same situation. But we figured out how to make the holiday shopping crunch an anxiety-free success — and we’re going to share our secret with you: Sam’s Club curbside Pickup.
There are always plenty of reasons to take advantage of Sam’s Club’s curbside Pickup even when you don’t have to, er, help Santa make sure he gets through his “nice” list, from the stores’ enormous selection to the great member prices. But what makes it extra special this year is that it’s as fast, convenient and safe.
You thought next-day shipping was fast? How about knowing you’ll be able to pick up your goodies in as soon as four hours? That’s right, if the product is available at your local store, Sam’s Club’s same-day Pickup option means that you might as well get your SUV warmed up before you’ve even put in your order. With the addition of more Pickup time slots all day long, including exclusive morning hours for Plus members, you’re all but guaranteed to be able to finish up your wrapping before the next morning. (You did remember to add wrapping paper to your order, right?)
And since customer safety is a priority at Sam’s Club, curbside Pickup is a contact-free alternative to delivery. Associates are wearing face masks and taking necessary precautions like daily temperature checks and health screenings, and they’re sanitizing carts every time they’re used. Sam’s Club knows that holiday shopping is already stressful enough without you having to add in worries about the virus, so they’re doing everything possible to take that risk out of the equation.
In the spirit of the holidays, Sam’s Club has also made curbside Pickup free for all members, not just those who have the Plus card, with no minimum balance required. And they’ve expanded their inventory, so you’re definitely going to find the perfect present for everyone on your list, whether it’s the Shaq Smokeless Grill and Press ($89.98; samsclub.com) for the power mom who likes to sneak in a panini between midday Zoom meetings, the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum ($229.98, originally $299.98; samsclub.com) for the neat-freak boyfriend who deserves an afternoon off not cleaning up stray tinsel or the Bose QC35 Noise Canceling headphones ($239.88, originally $269.88; samsclub.com) for the teen whose perfect holiday present is going to be being allowed to tune out the whole day.
So let the stress wash over you and dissipate like the sweet steam off a fresh mug of hot chocolate. You don’t need to worry any longer about getting your holiday shopping done in time, because Sam’s Club curbside Pickup is here to help you out.