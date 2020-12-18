(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on home furnishings at Houzz, a discounted Instant Pot and savings on the Echo Flex. All that and more, below.

Nordstrom Rack PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is running a rare sitewide promotion: Right now, you can take 15% off your entire purchase when you use code 15FORYOU (enter it in the “HauteLook Gift Card/Discount Code” field). That means extra savings on already discounted designer styles, including cozy Ugg slippers, Cole Haan coats, Nike activewear and much more. Not to mention, Nordy Club members and Nordstrom card holders can earn 5 and 10 points, respectively, for every dollar spent through December 26.

Houzz PHOTO: Houzz

Houzz is a one-stop shop for all your home decor needs, and right now, the retailer is marking down tons of items via its Holiday Sale, which runs for the next couple days. Shop bedroom furniture, lighting, rugs, vanities and more, plus a wide selection of upgrades and decor that are especially for the winter season.

Toms PHOTO: Toms

If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms this weekend where you can snag 35% off sitewide. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including corduroy styles that are perfect for the season), along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more. There’s no code necessary to add the discount to your cart.

Instant Pot Duo Nova PHOTO: Amazon

If you somehow have yet to jump on an Instant Pot bandwagon, today’s your best chance to remedy that; the Instant Pot Duo Nova is on sale at Amazon. You can snag a 6-quart model for just under $60 and start enjoying the convenience of this 7-in-1 multicooker. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer and yogurt maker — suffice it to say, it’s well positioned to become your new kitchen MVP.

Echo Flex PHOTO: Amazon

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99 — it’s list price is $24.99, so you’re saving 60%. It even boasts a USB port, so you can still charge your phone or add an optional accessory like a night-light or motion sensor to the device.

More deals to shop

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.