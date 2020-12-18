Among the many trends that have accelerated during the pandemic, most significantly there’s been an increased focus on wellness, with people turning to yoga and meditation to find grounding. With most yoga studios and gyms closed for classes, millions have turned to online options to create those special spaces inside their home. If someone in your life is into health and wellness or wants to get started, then a yoga-focused holiday gift could be just the thing
Though it may seem that any bargain-priced yoga mat and leggings will do, gear does matter. Many mats are made with toxic chemicals that aren’t great to breathe in. And for yoga apparel, you still want to look good after a session, because when you look good, you feel good.
So if you want to impress with your gifting this year, one of the top brands for yoga apparel and gear is Alo Yoga, a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle company that specializes in luxury activewear. Alo, an acronym for “Air, Land, Ocean,” says that its mission is to “bring yoga to the world, spread the mindfulness movement, inspire wellness and create community.”
Since launching in 2007, Alo has risen to the top of the ultra-competitive, high-design activewear business. Everything it makes has been Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified in a humane and sweatshop-free environment. And the design aesthetic is studio-to-street that goes beyond the mat. Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are just some of the celebs who have been spotted wearing Alo.
Alo apparel and gear is available online at www.aloyoga.com or at the Alo Sanctuaries in LA, New York and San Diego as well as at select retailers. So now that you know where to go, what should you get for the yogi in your life?
Alo’s expansive apparel line defies traditional athletic wear boundaries with fashion-forward performance pieces meant to take you from the studio to the street. Alo offers cutting-edge tops, bottoms, outerwear and accessories for women and men. For example, in women’s leggings alone, there are 180 products and styles to choose from in 12 different colors. And for men who may never go back to khakis and jeans after working remotely for nine months, you can step up their sweats game with the bestselling Co-Op and Triumph jogger-style sweatpants. Be forewarned that these sell out fast.
As for yoga gear, let’s start with the most essential: the mat. And like apparel, all mats are not made equal. For example, having the right mat size for your height and body is important, as is having a mat made of a nonslip material. You may also be surprised to know that yoga mats can contain chemicals such as PVCs, which can leach from the mat when it’s warm. Obviously, no good. Alo’s Warrior Mat is a nontoxic performance yoga mat that comes in a variety of sizes as well as colors to match your mood and your outfit.
If you just can’t decide which yoga gift to give, you don’t have to. Alo also offers bundles and complete gift sets. For example, the Ultimate Home Studio Set features:
● 1 Warrior Mat
● 2 yoga blocks
● 1 nonslip mat towel
● 1 yoga strap
● An annual subscription to Alo Moves, a premier digital fitness and wellness platform
For the holidays, this package is on sale as of this writing for $250, almost 50% off the retail value of $483.
There are also bundles that are curated for both yoga newcomers and the advanced yogi, such as the Essential Bundle, which includes:
● 1 Warrior Mat
● 1 yoga strap
● 1 nonslip towel
● 2 yoga blocks
The Essential Bundle is priced at $175, marked down from $236.
And the Upgrade Bundle, for those who already have the basics, includes for $100 (marked down from $136):
● 1 yoga strap
● 1 nonslip towel
● 2 yoga blocks
If that person in your life tells you they have no time to work out or do yoga because of homeschooling, Alo has the answer. At Alo’s site, under Alo Gives, there are more than 40 free yoga and mindfulness videos for the kids.
So give someone a healthier (and more fashionable) 2021 with yoga gifts from Alo Yoga.