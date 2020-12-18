1,000 people stuck overnight in Japan traffic jam stretching 9 miles long

Tokyo (CNN) More than 1,000 people in Japan spent Thursday night stuck on a highway in their cars, waiting out a traffic jam with little food or water during a heavy snowstorm.

The traffic jam, on the Kanetsu Expressway connecting Tokyo and Niigata prefectures, began Thursday morning after a car got stuck in deep snow in the middle of the highway, grinding traffic to a halt, according to the Nippon Expressway Company (NEXCO), the country's highway operator.

The country's central and northern regions had been hit with heavy snowfall that morning, disrupting transit and causing some communities to lose power.

Traffic on the highway stayed halted for the rest of the day. At its peak on Thursday night, the jam stretched to 15 kilometers (about 9.3 miles), NEXCO told CNN. The jam continued through Friday; the lanes coming from Tokyo eventually cleared out, but the lanes heading into the capital were still halted. As of noon on Friday, there were still 1,000 cars stuck.

Hundreds of vehicles stranded due to heavy snow on the Kanetsu Expressway on December 17.

Photos of the highway show the long lines of unmoving cars, many with piles of snow on top of and around their vehicles, stranded amid snow-covered fields.

