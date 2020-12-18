Mexico City will take 'extraordinary measures' to stop surge in Covid-19 deaths

(CNN) Mexico City will impose "extraordinary measures" on residents to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Dr. Hugo Lopez-Gatell said during a news conference on Friday.

Its neighboring state, the state of Mexico, will also impose the measures, which include the suspension of all nonessential activity between December 19 and January 10, 2021.

Hospitals in the area are nearly at 75% capacity and officials are scrambling to contain the surge in infection.

"We are now at the levels we were in during the highest moment (of the pandemic) in June," said Alfredo Del Mazo, the governor of the state of Mexico.

Mexico City has a population of roughly 9 million but that increases to 21.7 million people when including the larger metropolitan region.

