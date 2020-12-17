Fiji under curfew as powerful Cyclone Yasa set to make landfall

Fiji's government ordered a nationwide curfew on Thursday, including a ban on public transportation, with a potentially devastating cyclone expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding on the island nation within a day.

Tropical Cyclone Yasa reached Category 5 level on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale late Wednesday , with peak winds of 260 kilometers per hour (161 miles per hour).

The storm has weakened slightly to 250 kph (155 mph) and is set to make landfall equivalent to a strong Category 4 hurricane.

Local officials have warned the potential effect of the storm could be devastating.

The country ordered a 14-hour nationwide curfew from 4 p.m. (10 p.m. ET Wednesday) with people living in low-lying areas urged to move to higher ground before nightfall, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said in a video posted to Facebook.

