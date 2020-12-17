Cyclone Yasa rips through Fiji, killing at least 2 people and destroying homes

Hurricane force winds and torrential rain brought by Cyclone Yasa have destroyed scores of houses and flattened crops in Fiji's northern regions, aid agencies said on Friday.

Two casualties have been confirmed, according to the Fiji National Disaster Management Office. That number is expected to rise.

Cyclone Yasa, a top category 5 storm, made landfall over Bua province on the northern island of Vanua Levu on Thursday evening, bringing torrential rain, widespread flooding and winds of up to 285 kilometers per hour (177 miles per hour) across the archipelago.

Fiji had on Thursday declared a state of natural disaster, ordered its entire population of nearly 1 million people to seek shelter, and implemented a nightly curfew.

The alarm was largely heeded, and as a result, humanitarian groups said it appeared the initial impact of Cyclone Yasa was less than originally feared, though still extensive.

