For the right amount of money, you can help blow up President Trump's former casino

(CNN) Atlantic City is offering critics of President Donald Trump the chance to celebrate his departure with a literal bang.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday that the Jersey Shore town is auctioning the chance to push the button that will set off the implosion of the now-closed Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.

The city plans to donate the money raised to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

"Personally, I'm a pretty ambitious guy. I want to raise at least a million dollars," Small said in a news conference Thursday.

The funds will go toward expanding and sustaining the club's operations for its three sites across the city, Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City CEO Stephanie Koch told CNN.

