Some Trader Joe's frozen Lightly Salted Edamame have been recalled due to listeria

The potentially contaminated product was only sold at Trader Joe's stores in Arizona, Southern California, Southern Nevada and in certain parts of Utah.

The recalled edamame comes in a 16 ounce plastic package with the lot numbers 22LA102M, 22LA102N, 22LA102P. It has been removed from sale and destroyed, the FDA said.

Anyone who may have bought the frozen edamame is being urged to return the product to Trader Joe's for a full refund, the FDA said.

