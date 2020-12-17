Breonna Taylor's mother urges Joe Biden to keep his campaign promise of police accountability

(CNN) Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, wants to get the president-elect's attention.

Palmer penned an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden in a full page ad that ran in a weekday edition of the Washington Post, asking Biden to hold police accountable by enacting a list of measures and policy changes to address police brutality once he is sworn into office.

But so far, none of the officers have been charged with her death.

The letter lays out a list of suggestions

"For many Americans, a vote for you was a vote for Breonna, Jacob Blake, Casey Goodson and so many others who have been failed repeatedly by the criminal justice system under the current administration," Palmer wrote.

The letter ends with a list of suggestions for Biden to enact, including appointing people to the Department of Justice with a track record of addressing police brutality, reopening brutality cases that weren't completed before the Obama administration ended, ordering large scale federal investigations into cases such as Taylor's and investigations into police departments with high police brutality cases.

"We need your actions to show that you are different than those who pay lip-service to our losses while doing nothing to show that our loved ones' lives mattered," Palmer wrote.

The Biden administration has yet to publicly respond to Palmer's letter.