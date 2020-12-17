NFL plans to honor health care workers by inviting some who've been vaccinated to Super Bowl LV

(CNN) The NFL wants to honor health care workers by inviting some -- who've had their Covid-19 vaccines -- to Super Bowl LV.

Frontline health care workers are "true American heroes," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on a Wednesday call with reporters, adding he hopes to invite vaccinated employees of Florida hospitals to the big game, both to honor them and to promote vaccinations, which began rolling out in the US this week.

"As we all know, these frontline workers are the true American heroes, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said. "We also know that we need to rely on them for months to come to distribute vaccines and continue to treat all of those that are ill from Covid and other illnesses."

The idea still needs health care authorities' approval.

Wednesday's meeting with team owners mainly focused on coronavirus. Goodell praised the league for its Covid-19 protocols and highlighted that positive coronavirus test results within the NFL declined by roughly half in consecutive weeks.

Read More