NC governor pardons 5, including man wrongly imprisoned for 44 years

(CNN) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted pardons Thursday to five men convicted of crimes they did not commit, including one freed this year after serving 44 years on a wrongful rape conviction.

"We must continue to work to reform our justice system and acknowledge when people have been wrongly convicted," Cooper said in a press release. "I have carefully reviewed the facts in each of these cases and, while I cannot give these men back the time they served, I am granting them Pardons of Innocence in the hope that they might be better able to move forward in their lives."

Ronnie Wallace Long at age 64 was freed in August after decades in prison , CNN previously reported.

"It's been a long road," Long said then. "But it's over with. It's over with now."

Long, who is Black, was found guilty of rape and burglary in 1976 and sentenced to life in prison.

