These doctors and nurses are celebrating the holiday season with Christmas trees adorned with PPE

(CNN) It has been a tough year, full of loss and hardship, social distancing and zoom calls. But doctors and nurses some are spreading holiday cheer with Christmas trees decorated with personal protective equipment.

Katrina Green, and emergency physician in Nashville, Tennessee, decided to make a pandemic-themed Christmas tree after a long year of battling the coronavirus on the frontlines.

"I needed a laugh after a tough year," Green told CNN. "Laughter is the best medicine. If (I) didn't laugh about the situation, I'd either scream or cry."

Got more ornaments and empty TP rolls up on the tree. #CovidChristmas #pandemictree pic.twitter.com/wZ9dqojMgK — Dr. #WearAMask Green MD (@KGreenMD) December 10, 2020

In true 2020 fashion, her tree ornaments used toilet paper rolls, face masks, and a disinfecting wipes bottle for tree topper. Green even paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a wooden ornament with a black dissenting collar as an added touch.

Brian Johnson, a nurse practitioner and father to four young daughters in Boston, Massachusetts, decorated a "Covid tree" with his family after his oldest daughter thought it would be a fun idea to use their collection of masks as ornaments.