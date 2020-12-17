New York bans display of Confederate flag and other hate symbols on state grounds

(CNN) The state of New York will no longer sell or display anything considered a "symbol of hate," including the Confederate flag, according to a bill just signed into law.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill , which goes into effect immediately, on Tuesday. Introduced earlier this year, the bill prohibits the "selling or displaying of symbols of hate or any similar image, or tangible personal property, inscribed with such an image" on public property.

"The term 'symbols of hate' shall include, but not be limited to, symbols of White supremacy, neo-Nazi ideology or the battle flag of the Confederacy," it continues.

The Confederate emblem has long been a divisive symbol, with some claiming it represents heritage and pride, and others arguing it represents racism. Regardless, it has become popular among White supremacist groups and is considered a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League.

In his approval memorandum, Cuomo highlighted growing attitudes of intolerance and hate as a reason for the bill.