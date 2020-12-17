Black children are 6 times more likely to be shot to death by police, study finds

(CNN) Black children were six times more likely to be shot to death by the police than their White peers over a 16-year period, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics that offers support for a disparity long-highlighted by activists.

Hispanic children were three times more likely to be shot to death than White children, the study found.

"The results are not surprising, but that doesn't take away from the tragedy of these results," lead researcher Dr. Monika K. Goyal told CNN. "When we see that this extends to children, it makes this issue even more tragic."

Goyal and her team found that 140 adolescents died from police intervention from 2003 to 2018, and of those cases, 131 involved firearms, the study states. The vast majority of the victims -- roughly 93% -- were male, with an average age of 16 years.