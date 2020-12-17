Alan Alda really wants to talk to you about science

(CNN) In order for the incredible array of discoveries made by scientists each year to be shared with the rest of the world, they must be communicated in an understandable way.

Nobody finds more awe or joy in that task than Alan Alda, whose latest project shines a light on how Dr. Anthony Fauci and other physicians revolutionized American medicine at the National Institutes of Health during and after the Vietnam War.

Many associate Alda with his beloved character Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce from "M*A*S*H" or his film roles -- but science and curiosity have been intertwined with his life from an early age.

Alda recalled observing the adults around him when he was only 3 or 4, "trying to figure out what they meant by what they said," he told CNN.

Alan Alda address students at the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, which is part of SBU's School of Journalism.

"And then when I was about 6, I was doing experiments on a card table where I tried to mix my mother's face powder with toothpaste to see if I could get it to blow up," Alda said. "When I was 10, I was an amateur inventor who would make drawings and models of my inventions."

Read More