Kristen Clarke is president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, home to the James Byrd, Jr. Center to Stop Hate which works to confront racially motivated acts of hate across the country. The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author.

(CNN) Protesters attending a pro-Trump rally, including members of the far-right group the Proud Boys, prowled the streets of the nation's capital this past weekend. Some protesters, seeking to spread terror and hate, ripped "Black Lives Matters" signs off the fronts of two local churches and burned at least one in the street.

But these were not just any churches. They are historically Black churches -- storied institutions that have served as safe havens and centers of strength and hope for generations of Black families in Washington, DC. These attacks are modern-day cross burnings, intended to stoke fear among Black people nationwide.

In 1894, from the pulpit of one of the targeted churches -- Metropolitan AME Church, just five blocks from the White House -- Frederick Douglass heralded a dire warning about White supremacist mob violence.

"The sport of mob violence and murder," he said, "is ... a menace to the peace and security of the people of the whole country."

The country finds itself in a very fragile place right now. Years of policies and rhetoric that stoked racial hatred -- including President Donald Trump's call earlier this year from a presidential debate stage for the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" -- has reached a disturbing new level in the conspiracy-soaked weeks since President Trump lost the election.