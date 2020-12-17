(CNN) Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze were respectively named the men's and women's player of the year at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Thursday.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski saw off competition from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be crowned the best men's player.

The forward has been in frightening form over the last year, scoring 55 goals and firing Bayern Munich to an impressive treble last season.

He was widely tipped to win the Ballon d'Or this year before it was scrapped amid the pandemic.

Lewandowski has continued his form and, since the start of the 2019/20 season, he has scored 73 goals in 64 club games -- 22 more than any other men's player in Europe's top five leagues.

