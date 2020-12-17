CNN 10 - December 18, 2020

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

December 18, 2020

BLURBS

1. What agency of the U.S. government gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine before it was accepted by the CDC?

2. What is the one-term for the process by which fertile land becomes infertile desert land -- and that can be caused by drought, deforestation, or poor farmland management?

3. What two-word term describes members of the Electoral College who "stray" (or switch their votes) from the candidate who won the popular vote in their state?

Read More