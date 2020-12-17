CNN 10 - December 18, 2020

Story highlights
December 18, 2020
1. What agency of the U.S. government gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine before it was accepted by the CDC?
2. What is the one-term for the process by which fertile land becomes infertile desert land -- and that can be caused by drought, deforestation, or poor farmland management?
3. What two-word term describes members of the Electoral College who "stray" (or switch their votes) from the candidate who won the popular vote in their state?
4. In what South American country, which is partially covered by the Amazon Rainforest, did archaeologists recently find rock paintings of humans living with giant animals?
5. What space object, which was once criticized as "NASA's $1.5 billion blunder," is still sending back images of space 30 years later?
6. What is the two-word term for the controversial process of identifying coronavirus carriers, isolating them, and tracking the people they've come in contact with?
7. Including China, how many countries have sent a spacecraft to the moon and successfully retrieved rocks from its surface?
8. Earlier this year, the U.S. government spent $2 trillion, a record amount of money, to do what?
9. Australia lost tens of millions of acres to bushfires in its 2019-2020 summer. What U.S. state lost a record of more than 4 million acres this summer and fall?
10. According to NOAA, how much snow must be on the ground on December 25 for an area to receive the title of having a "white Christmas"?
