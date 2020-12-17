(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on data storage, a discounted Apple Pencil and savings on Dewalt tools. All that and more, below.

Macy's PHOTO: Macy's

Still in search of holiday gifts? Make Macy’s your one-stop shop. Not only does the department store carry a range of giftable items — from apparel to jewelry to kitchen appliances and decor — but right now, you can save an extra 20% on your purchase (or 15% on select departments) when you use code GIVE at checkout. Just be sure to shop soon; today’s the last day to score the extra savings.

Apple Pencil PHOTO: Apple

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now, the second-generation model is down to just $99, its lowest price ever, on Amazon. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. Just note: It’s only compatible with iPad Pro.

Fitbit Inspire 2 PHOTO: Fitbit

Those looking to get fit in the new year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today, since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which boasts 10 full days of battery life) is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate, plus it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Dewalt PHOTO: Amazon

If you’ve been on a home improvement kick of late, chances are you could benefit from this promotion that Amazon is running on select Dewalt products. For one day only, handy shoppers can pick up a discounted impact wrench kit, band saw kit, hammer drill kit, impact driver kit or right angle drill — all for under $250. It’s certainly enough to get your started on your next project.

Data storage sale PHOTO: Amazon

Snag some extra storage for less with Amazon’s one-day deal on data storage. You’ll find deals on a few flash drives and many solid-state drives (SSDs) from top brands like SanDisk and PNY, starting at just $13.49. There’s also a $199 WD external hard drive up for grabs for those with even more data to store.

