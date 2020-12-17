(CNN) —

If you’ve been scouring the internet for gifts but just can’t figure out what to get, gift cards are a safe and easy way to stuff everyone’s stockings this holiday season. Whoever you’re shopping for, there’s a gift card out there for them. Starbucks cards for anyone in your life who’s obsessed with coffee, GameStop cards for the gamers and even gift cards from Nordstrom for the fashionistas.

And since shipping deadlines are approaching fast, gift cards are a fantastic last-minute gift, since many of them are digital and can be sent to anyone with an email. We compiled some of the most popular gift cards to the biggest retailers and brands, so you can easily check off everyone on your list.

Nordstrom Gift Card (starting at $50; nordstrom.com)

For the fashionistas in your life, a gift card to Nordstrom will let them revamp their wardrobe for the New Year.

Adidas Gift Card (starting at $25; adidas.com)

If you’re shopping for someone who could use a new pair of sneakers or athletic wear, a gift card for Adidas is the way to go. And right now, you can snag a $50 card for just $40.

Amazon Gift Card (starting at $25; amazon.com)

The easiest option is to opt for an Amazon gift card, because whoever you give it to will find something they want on the mega retailer. Whether it’s for a refill of toothpaste or going towards buying a new Apple Watch, you’ll know the money will be put to use.

Starbucks Gift Cards Multipack of 4 ($40; amazon.com)

Snag this four-pack of $10 gift cards to Starbucks to fuel all the caffeine-addicted loved ones in your life.

Target Gift Card (custom value; target.com)

Target offers a bunch of different designs for their gift cards, including this cute holiday-themed Target dog. You can choose from set values between $10 to $200 or enter a custom value and you can decide how to send the card, whether it’s via mail, email or right to your giftee’s mobile device.

Etsy Gift Card (starting at $25; etsy.com)

If you want to gift something cute and handmade, an Etsy gift card gives the recipient access to all the beautiful and unique products on the online retailer.

GameStop Gift Card (starting at $25; gamestop.com or starting at $50; amazon.com)

The gamer in your life will love buying a brand new title with this GameStop gift card.

Old Navy Gift Card (starting at $25; oldnavy.gap.com)

Old Navy has tons of styles, plus sales that seemingly never end, and with a gift card, your giftee will be saving even more on their next shopping spree.

Walmart Gift Card (starting at $5; walmart.com)

Walmart is always a safe bet for a gift card, since your giftee can buy basically whatever they want with the money. The superstore has tons of items to choose from, and you can add any amount between $5 and $500. Plus, Walmart offers eDelivery so the gift card will show up in their email.

Nintendo eShop Gift Card (starting at $10; amazon.com)

For Mario lovers, a Nintendo eShop gift card will give them access to all the latest and greatest games for the Nintendo Switch such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and more.

UberEats Gift Card (starting at $25; target.com)

Treat the recipient of this card to a nice meal with up to $100 off their next UberEats order. This card gets delivered right to their email, making it perfect for anyone you might have forgotten to check off your list.

Netflix Gift Card (starting at $25; amazon.com)

If you know someone who’s been locked inside watching movies, this Netflix gift card can be applied to their monthly dues so they can save some money while they rewatch “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Xbox Game Pass (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

If your favorite gamer is always looking for new titles to play, a gift card to Xbox Game Pass, which is basically Netflix for video games, is the perfect gift.

Holiday Best Buy Gift Card (starting at $5; bestbuy.com)

Tech purchases can be a stressful and unforgiving process, so instead of wasting money on something they’ll never use, just opt for a Best Buy electronic gift card. Loads of designs are available and you can even add a custom photo.

Steam Gift Card (starting at $20; gamestop.com)

For PC gamers, this Steam gift card gives them access to thousands of games available on the video game distribution service.