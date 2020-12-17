Seoul, South Korea (CNN) A man who wrongfully spent 20 years in prison for killing a teenager has been cleared of her murder following a high-profile court case in South Korea that exposed police torture and investigation failures.

Yoon Seong-yeo -- now in his 50s -- was found not guilty Thursday following a retrial in the northwestern city of Suwon over the 1988 rape and murder of a 13-year-old in her bedroom in Hwaseong, then a rural, undeveloped area near the country's capital Seoul.

The teenager was one of 10 killed in the area between 1986 and 1991 in a spate of high-profile deaths known as the Hwaseong murders. Yoon was the only person ever convicted in connection to the killings. He was sentenced to life in prison and ultimately spent 20 years behind bars for the 13-year-old's rape and murder.

In a verdict released Thursday, judge Park Jeong-je found that police had used torture, including sleep deprivation, and illegal detainment to obtain Yoon's confession to the 1988 murder.

"As a member of the judiciary, I apologize to the accused, who suffered great physical and mental pain, for the court's failure to function properly as the last bastion of human rights," he said. We sincerely hope that the retrial of this case will be a little consoling and contribute to the restoration of the accused's honor."

