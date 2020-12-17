This new orchid species is the 'ugliest' in the world

(CNN) Orchids are often thought of as beautiful, delicate and vibrant -- but a newly identified plant might just change your mind.

The "Gastrodia agnicellus" -- labeled the "ugliest orchid in the world" -- is one of this year's newly described plants and fungi, researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew (RBG Kew) have announced.

The orchid, located in Madagascar, has no leaves, grows from a woolly tuberous stem, and spends most of its life underground, emerging only to flower or produce fruit.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Johan Hermans, a researcher on orchids behind the find, told CNN on Thursday.

Still, he said: "It's not very attractive, I must say -- it's fleshy looking, red inside and brown on the outside."

