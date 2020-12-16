Peruvian police dress as Santa and elves for drug raid

(CNN)

A family of alleged drug dealers in Peru found themselves firmly on the naughty list this year as police officers dressed as Santa and an elf raided their home.

The festive operation, which took place on December 5 in Lima , resulted in four arrests, according to a statement from the Peruvian National Police released Wednesday.

Police recorded the raid in a video which shows the officers break down a door to a house before arresting a man in a blue t-shirt.

The anti-drug operation took place on December 5.

Officers also seized 1,187 small packets of coca paste, a waste product of cocaine; 166 small packets of marijuana; a .38 caliber pistol and five bullets, according to the statement.

Police have handed the four men arrested over to public prosecutors, the police spokesperson told CNN, and they could face three to seven years in prison.

