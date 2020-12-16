Parents charged after renting party bus for child's birthday with 60 mask-less kids inside

(CNN) Parents from Ohio face charges after they rented a party bus for their child's 14th birthday and had 60 mask-less kids packed inside, Ohio police said.

On Saturday, the Mount Healthy police saw an unmarked bus drop 60 kids off at the Hilltop Shopping Center, which is located approximately 11 miles north of Cincinnati. The kids exiting the vehicle were not wearing masks or social distancing, and several fights broke out after the children exited the bus, the police said in a statement

The parents were charged with "contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child."

The cops were called onto the scene to break up the fights and one of the juveniles attempted to strike an officer and was arrested, according to the police.

The officers told the bus driver to allow the juveniles to reboard the bus but the driver fled the scene leaving the officers with the crowd of approximately 60 kids in a "very agitated state for officers to deal with," the police said.

Read More