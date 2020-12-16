Negro Leagues recognized as official major leagues, stats to be added to MLB records

(CNN) Major League Baseball on Wednesday sought to correct a longstanding wrong by recognizing the Negro Leagues as a major league and counting the statistics and records of thousands of Black players as part of the game's storied history.

The move comes during the centennial celebration of the founding of the Negro Leagues, which showcased stars such as Josh Gibson -- considered one of the best hitters in the history of the game -- and Leroy "Satchel" Paige, a pitching legend who made his big league debut in 1948 at the age of 42.

The historic recognition coincided with the Cleveland baseball club's decision this week to remove "Indians" from its name as US corporate brands reexamine their use of racist caricatures and stereotypical names.

"All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game's best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice," MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said in a statement.

"We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record."

