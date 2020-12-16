A mayor received so many threats after supporting a mask mandate that she resigned

(CNN) A Kansas mayor has resigned after backlash to comments she made in support of a mask mandate in her city.

Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw submitted her letter of resignation Tuesday. It was effective immediately and it cited concerns for her safety.

"Life has dealt out many challenges in our world that have perhaps caused many people to act inappropriately but I do not feel safe in this position anymore and am hopeful in removing myself this anger, accusations and abuse will not fall on anyone else and will calm down," Warshaw wrote in the letter.

The Dodge City commission voted in favor of a mask mandate on November 16 following a spike in coronavirus cases in the western Kansas city which has a population of nearly 30,000 people.

In a December 11 USA TODAY story , Warshaw expressed her support for the mandate and said that it wasn't until the threat of the flu season and the spike in national cases that city officials felt it was necessary to pass a mask mandate.

Read More