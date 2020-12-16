Married couple, both teachers, die of Covid-19 while holding hands with their children

(CNN) Married for 30 years, they died together from Covid-19 complications sharing one final embrace -- holding each other's hands and the hands of their children.

Paul Blackwell, 62, and Rose Mary Blackwell, 65, passed away on Sunday after two weeks in intensive care and several days on ventilators at Harris Methodist Hospital, their son Shawn Blackwell told CNN.

They were both teachers in the Grand Prairie Independent School District in Grand Prairie, Texas. Rose Mary was a second grade teacher and had just reached her 20th year at Travis World Language Academy. Paul was a PE teacher and football coach at Fannin Middle school.

Blackwell said his parents worked up until they became sick in December. The family made the difficult decision after several days to take them off life support after doctors confirmed there was no chance of recovery, according to Blackwell.

"Doctors said they hadn't seen any progression at all, and they were slowly declining in their overall vital functions," said Blackwell. "It got to the point where it was very far gone and that there was nothing else they could do."

Read More