America's newest water safety challenge is something you've never heard of

Photos: Germiest spots in your home Think the toilet is the dirtiest spot in the house? You'd be wrong.

"There's more fecal bacteria in your kitchen sink than there is in a toilet after you flush it," said microbiologist Charles Gerba, known as "Dr. Germ." Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Germiest spots in your home But if you flush with the toilet lid up, you can be spreading fecal material more than six feet. Yes, that means your toothbrush, towels and soap are being spattered with fecal matter. Hide Caption 2 of 8

Photos: Germiest spots in your home "E coli grows quite well on towels. You'll get more E-coli in your face when you dry your face with a towel at home than if you stuck your head in a toilet and flushed," Gerba said. And a cold water wash won't kill those germs, you have to use hot water and high heat to dry. Hide Caption 3 of 8

Photos: Germiest spots in your home The germiest item in the house is the kitchen sponge. Typically, people wash their hands after handling raw meat in the kitchen and frequently use sponges or cloths to wipe those germs from surfaces. Replace sponges every week; microwaving them doesn't help. Hide Caption 4 of 8