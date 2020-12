10 outdoor game ideas for the whole family

(CNN) After months stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, minimal in-person school, few playdates and lots of extra energy, Dan DeJager's two young sons were getting restless.

Sure, DeJager and his wife took the 8- and 3-year-old boys hiking every now and again, but the kids were hungry for more of a challenge. That's when DeJager, a physical education teacher at Meraki High School in Fair Oaks, California, improvised.

In the spirit of CrossFit and the television show "American Ninja Warrior," the 43-year-old father spent the better part of a morning using bales of hay to build the kids an obstacle course in his front yard. In the end, DeJager created for his sons a gauntlet that included climbing, running, bicycling and lifting a medicine ball. Then he ran it with them.

Dan DeJager, a physical education teacher in Fair Oaks, California, has created regular outdoor activities for his two sons in the pandemic. Shown is his son Henry, 3, attempting to hit a ball off a log with a Frisbee.

"It's safe to say we have managed during this (pandemic) with our own friendly family competitions," said DeJager, one of six teachers nationwide to win the 2019 High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year award from the Society of Health and Physical Educators, or SHAPE. "The kids have gotten really into it."

