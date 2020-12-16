10 outdoor game ideas for the whole family

(CNN) After months stuck at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, minimal in-person school, few playdates and lots of extra energy, Dan DeJager's two young sons were getting restless.

In the spirit of CrossFit and the television show "American Ninja Warrior," the 43-year-old father spent the better part of a morning using bales of hay to build the kids an obstacle course in his front yard. In the end, DeJager created for his sons a gauntlet that included climbing, running, bicycling and lifting a medicine ball. Then he ran it with them.

Dan DeJager, a physical education teacher in Fair Oaks, California, has created regular outdoor activities for his two sons in the pandemic. Shown is his son Henry, 3, attempting to hit a ball off a log with a Frisbee.

"It's safe to say we have managed during this (pandemic) with our own friendly family competitions," said DeJager, one of six teachers nationwide to win the 2019 High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year award from the Society of Health and Physical Educators, or SHAPE. "The kids have gotten really into it."

The DeJagers aren't the only family bonding through physical activity; across the country, many families of all shapes and sizes are learning that outdoor games are a great way to pass time as a group.

The trend evokes a modern spin on an age-old phrase: The family that plays together, stays together.

Benefits of family games

There are many benefits to playing games as a family. For starters, the practice forces everyone to tune out distractions and focus on the present tense — and on each other. Second, it leads to bonding, both between siblings and adults.

Perhaps the biggest benefit to outdoor family games is that it helps increase physical fitness, said Cathrine Himberg, a professor of kinesiology at California State University, Chico.

Increasing physical activity and moving your body also helps manage stress, Himberg noted.

"On its own physical activity can help with stress, anxiety and depression — most of us are experiencing one of those three at the moment," she said. "When we play together with other people, when we make our activity complex, vigorous and social, it can help improve our cognitive ability and actually help our brains function better."

When muscles move, they create a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor that accelerates the production of more brain cells, said Himberg, citing a 2013 book, " Spark: The Revolutionary New Science of Exercise and the Brain ," by Dr. John Ratey.

Ratey likened these proteins to "Miracle-Gro" for the brain, and said the proteins also facilitate more connections between existing cells.

"Anything that gets you moving with loved ones is going to help," Himberg said.

Games to play

Obstacle courses are just one type of outdoor game that families can play together; in reality, there are dozens. Some are more popular than others. Here, then, in alphabetical order, are 10 of the best:

Bocce. This Italian game is perfect for a family of four split into two teams of two. Each team has four balls; the goal is to get yours closer to a little ball — called the pallina—than your opponents do. Hard-core enthusiasts play on an official court, but you also can just play in a grassy yard.