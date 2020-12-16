Loneliness can help grow parts of brain tied to imagination, study finds

(CNN) As many people face the prospect of being alone for the holidays, new science is showing how loneliness might actually help build structures in the brain tied to imagination.

Lonely people were more likely to have increased activity in areas of the brain tied to reminiscing, thinking about others and future planning, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications

The researchers had hypothesized that the so-called default network in the brain, which is involved in memory and social cognition, was likely to undergo changes related to loneliness.

"What surprised us was that overwhelmingly was the largest effect in the data," said lead study author Nathan Spreng, associate professor of neurology at McGill University in Montreal.

Ties between these areas had become strengthened and gray matter volume there was greater than in those who weren't lonely.