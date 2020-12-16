Paris (CNN) The mayor of Paris has branded as "absurd" a €90,000 ($109,369) fine imposed for appointing "too many women" to management positions.

Eleven women and five men were promoted in City Hall in 2018, breaching a national 2013 rule, known as the "Sauvadet law," which was designed to bring about gender parity in employment.

"11 women, 5 men ... The City of Paris was fined 90,000 euros because too many female directors were appointed," Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Hidalgo joked that with with "too many women" in management positions, "the management of the City would suddenly become far too feminist," and derided the undiscerning "bureaucracy" that led to the fine.

"This fine is obviously absurd. Even more, it is unfair, irresponsible, dangerous. Yes, we must promote women with determination and vigor, because the delay everywhere in France is still very great," she said.

