To say 2020 was stressful would be like calling the sky blue. One itsy-bitsy silver lining to this storm cloud of a year? Even the most difficult person to shop for on your list will appreciate a gift that helps melt their cares away, if only for a brief moment.

Whether they’re new to the homebody game or a connoisseur of life’s small luxuries, any recipient will welcome an invitation to breathe deep and treat themselves right. Below we round up our favorite stress-relievers to give this year. Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all our gift guides here, and our tips for making sure your presents don’t arrive too late too. At this point in the month, be sure to check shipping times and perhaps consider expedited shipping as well.

Pure Enrichment XL Electric Heating Pad ($34.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

A heating pad does wonders to relieve tense or sore muscles (and feels especially cozy in the winter). This extra-long pad from Pure Enrichment comes with a plush washable cover and is a favorite among Amazon reviewers.

Gravity Blanket ($195; gravityblankets.com)

For shutting out the world and sinking into the comforts of home, nothing beats a weighted blanket. Gravity Blanket is the gold standard for its even distribution of weight and soft feel.

Esarora Ice Roller (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

One of our favorite products this year, this ice roller can help ease away muscle tension, face and eye puffiness, migraines and even hangovers (but you didn’t hear that from us). Just stick it in the freezer so it can get chilled and roll away.

Theragun Mini ($199; theragun.com)

Massage guns are having a moment for obvious reasons, and Theragun is the industry leader. The Theragun Mini is our pick for its versatility, compact design and value. It costs about as much as a nice spa gift certificate and far outlasts in benefits.

Resteck Massager for Back and Neck ($63.37, originally $76.99; amazon.com)

Anyone who hunches over a computer all day knows that a nice upper-back and neck rub is the gateway to heaven. This Resteck Massager also works on other parts of the body and has received thousands of top ratings on Amazon.

Skyeol Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask With Headphones ($21.99, originally $28.99; amazon.com)

Shuteye has been hard to come by for some people this year, and sleep is essential to keeping stress and anxiety at bay. This comfy sleep mask comes with built-in bluetooth headphones, so they can play music (or soothing white noise) to help them drift off without disturbing a bedmate.

Lavender & Chamomile Sleep Sachet Set ($28; uncommongoods.com)

Help all of their senses drift off with these sleep sachets, in relaxing scents that tuck right under their pillow.

Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Eye Masks ($24; amazon.com)

A good night’s sleep notwithstanding, a little extra love under the eyes is always welcome.

Ugg Ascot Slippers (starting at $75; amazon.com or $109.95; nordstrom.com and zappos.com)

Uggs are making a comeback (though some may argue they never left). Slippers are the new fancy shoes, and these are the best of the best.

Sharper Image Warming Foot Massager ($49.99; sharperimage.com)

Keeping their feet warm is a good start, but why not go a step further? This warming massager rolls out the proverbial red carpet, lavishing attention where it’s due.

Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel ($25; amazon.com)

Take pampering to the extreme with an exfoliating peel from the much hyped Baby Foot. As we discovered for ourselves, the results are both disgusting and truly magical. They’ll curse you at first and thank you later.

Vitruvi Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser ($99.25; amazon.com)

One benefit of spending more time at home is controlling how it smells (no more burnt office coffee!). Vitruvi’s top-rated, editor-favorite diffuser also doubles as chic decor. Be sure to pick up some oils while you’re at it too.

Magickal Earth Bath Box ($25 per month; cratejoy.com)

The more bath products, the better. A subscription box from Magickal Earth includes a different array of soaks, bombs, candles and crystals each month. See our roundup for more subscription box gift ideas.

Shower Steamers Gift Set ($48; uncommongoods.com)

Not everyone is a bath person, and that’s OK! Showers can be just as meditative. These editor-favorite steamers come in a variety of earthy scents and double as body or foot scrubs.

Homesick Candles ($34; homesick.com)

Many of us are missing home right about now. These handmade candles come in scents inspired by the local bouquets of all 50 states, as well as scent memories like “Book Club” and “Grandma’s Kitchen.”

L’or de Seraphine Ceramic Candle in Whitby ($40; anthropologie.com)

Sea salt, violet and vetiver combine in this relaxing scent from L’or de Seraphine. Even the ceramic base is calming to look at.

Art of Tea Tea of the Month Subscription ($115 for 6 months; artoftea.com)

For the true tea enthusiast, the gift of fresh varieties every month would be a steamy treasure.

Omvana Meditation App ($39.99 for one year, originally $59; stacksocial.com)

There are meditative activities, then there’s meditation itself. We love Omvana, which offers a plethora of guided meditations, including different categories like “confidence,” “focus” and “better sleep.” Lots of people resolve to meditate, Omvana makes it more likely they’ll follow through.

Letsfit White Noise Machine ($17.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Never underestimate the power of a white noise machine. This one is beloved by Amazon shoppers and comes with lots of relaxing sounds other than white noise too.

Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress! ($8.81, originally $9.95; amazon.com)

And when all else fails, why not slip these tiny boxing gloves onto your fingers and throw your best punches at this pint-sized bag.